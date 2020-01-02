New military museum now open in Haskell

HASKELL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A new museum honoring the history of the military has opened in Haskell.

It’s called the Fort Sam Military and Antique Vehicles Museum.

The museum is owned by a Haskell man who spent his life collecting everything that’s now on display.

He decided to open the museum to share his passion with others..

“He just wanted to give back to Haskell, his hometown community. After his wife passed away a couple years ago, he moved back to Haskell and just wanted to give back to the town he grew up in,” says Christina Isabell, Board of Directors.

The museum is open on weekends and is free to visit.

It’s at 209 South Avenue E.