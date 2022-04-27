HASKELL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Staff of Haskell Memorial Hospital (HMH) hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon, celebrating the installation of its very own MRI machine, an unveiling the hospital’s CEO said was more than a year in the making.

“We can now provide these services not only to Haskell County, but our whole region,” Michelle Stevens, HMH CEO, boasted.

Before the installation of Haskell’s machine, Stevens said patients could only receive an MRI scan once a month via a mobile MRI unit. Because the mobile unit was only available once a month, many patients who needed scans before its visit had to drive out an hour or more.

“We have a lot of older patients that come here, and some of them don’t have rides,” Stevens explained. “It’s nice that they have that luxury now and not have to work so hard to get a ride to go to Abilene or Wichita Falls.”

With the introduction of this machine, patients can now, in theory and insurance details permitting, receive same-day scans. HMH’s MRI Technologist, Jennifer Groves, said she had already conducted a handful of MRIs Wednesday, and said patients had a convenient experience with the new machine.

“Everybody seems really happy,” Groves said eagerly. “We’ve not had anyone that wasn’t excited to stay here in Haskell and not have to drive to get those services.”

For scheduling MRI’s please call the number provided by Haskell Memorial Hospital: 940-228-4321