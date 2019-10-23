New project looks to light up Storybook Garden

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A luncheon showcasing new developments for the Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden took place Wednesday.

The Abilene Cultural District was recently awarded $112,000 to pay for new lighting at the garden, a projection system, and security cameras.

Officials say the project will shine a light on the way art touches lives in the Key City.

“You know, it reaches everyone in the community. It reaches small children, it reaches grandparents, you know, it reaches families. We’re just happy to sort of work with everyone and be a catalyst, and work with all of our art partners to make the various things happen,” says Lynn Barnett, Executive Director of Abilene Cultural Affairs Council.

The Cultural Affairs Council is still trying to raise the rest of the funds for the lighting project through its Cardinal Vines Project, where donors can purchase a leaf or cardinal figure on a sculpture that will be added to the garden.

Contact the council at (325) 677-1161 if you’re interested, or click here.