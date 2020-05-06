New reporting requirements lower Taylor County’s coronavirus count to 206

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Taylor County’s total number of cases of COVID-19 has been lowered to 206 after the State asked for changes to be made in positive result reporting.

According to the City of Abilene, The Texas Department of State Health Services notified the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District of two changes needing to made in its reporting of COVID-19 positive test results.

Nearby prisons, the Middleton and Robertson Units will now report their numbers to only Jones County. Antibody test results will also not be counted as positive.

“The changes in reporting include the discontinuation of reporting positive test results generated from serologic (antibody) tests, and the discontinuation of reporting positive test results associated with the Middleton and French Robertson Prisons Units, as the State has directed those cases should be accounted for in Jones County, not Taylor County,” a City of Abilene statement read.

A total of 3080 tests have been conducted in Taylor County, according to data from the health department.

A total of 101 people, including inmates and employees, have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Middleton and Robertson prison units as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday., that number was 94 and those results were removed from Taylor County.

An additional 82 COVID-19 test results reported by the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District were the result of serologic (antibody) testing. Those are being removed from Taylor County’s count.

This makes the total number of COVID-19 cases in Taylor County 206.

The City also added that demographic information for positive patients is not yet available as staff is now recalculating data.

“The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District strongly encourages the public to continue the practice of social distancing, proper sanitization, and wearing of masks in public to minimize the spread of COVID-19, despite the decrease in COVID-19 cases for Taylor County,” the City’s statement read. :Working to slow the spread of COVID-19 will continue to ensure needed resources are available for all of our region’s most vulnerable and medically fragile community members.”

Localized outbreaks have been documented at AbiMar Foods, DRI, and among first responders – specifically Abilene police officers and firefighters.

The prison outbreaks include the death of a prison guard and an inmate.

Updated statistics on COVID-19 in Abilene will be released each afternoon. Stick with BigCountryHomepage for the latest information.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of the story incorrectly stated the case count in Taylor County. The correct number is 206.