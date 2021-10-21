New restaurant set to open in Abilene’s Allen Ridge on Friday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A new restaurant is opening in Abilene on Friday.

According to a news release, The Biscuit Bar will open Friday at Allen Ridge on Judge Ely Boulevard.

The restaurant offers biscuit sandwiches for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as other southern cooking and salads.

The location will be the first opened outside of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, according to the news release.

The Biscuit Bar is one of several restaurants at Allen Ridge, a restaurant and retail development that opened last year.

The restaurant opens at 8 a.m. Friday and is located at 2447 North Judge Ely Boulevard.