New San Angelo face mask policy goes into effect this weekend

SAN ANGELO, Texas – In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Local Health Authority has issued an order requiring businesses to require the use of face masks in retail stores with an occupancy load of 100 people or more.

This includes establishments such as grocery stores, building supply stores and other big-box type of stores.

The order takes effect at midnight June 27.

All employees and customers 10 years and older must wear a mask or cloth that covers the mouth and nose while within the store.

They must also wear the facial covering if they are within six feet of another household outside the store on store property.

Failure to comply with this order may result in a Class B Misdemeanor charge or other court action.

View the full declaration here.