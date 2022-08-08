ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As many prepare for the new school year, Abilene City Council is talking about making changes to school zones. The possible changes include adding a new school zone in front of Wylie East Intermediate School on Oldham Lane.

One resident who lives next door to this school says the roads have been too busy since the school was built, and people are not following the speed limit. She said several wrecks have happened in front of her house – one even including a school bus. She is hopeful that a new school zone will help people pay attention and slow down.

Even though this new school zone is being added, others are being expanded, and others are having their speed reduced even further.

City of Abilene: New school zone for Wylie East Intermediate, changes to other school zones (Aug. 08, 2022)

City of Abilene: New school zone for Wylie East Intermediate, changes to other school zones (Aug. 08, 2022)

Click here for more information about changes to other school zones and what you need to be prepared for around the school building this year.