New sign lighting the way to SODA District

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) – Another project is lighting the way into the South Of Downtown Abilene (SODA) District: a new sign.

“It’s been a long process but a tremendous community effort to get this sign up. Basically to point the way to the SODA District which a group of us is celebrating to create,” said Tim Smith, Small Business Owner.

The area south of downtown Abilene brings people together to revitalize old buildings.

“It’s going to draw people back to a part of town that I think is really, really important,” said Tracy Howle, Sponsor for the sign.

Howle says she is backing the project because she doesn’t want the inner parts of Abilene abandoned.

“It’s not really something somebody can do alone and I think that we all have to come together whenever we are trying to do something like this,” said Howle.

The location where the sign goes will have a first floor home to the new Sockdolager location and the basement for entertainment venue space.

“One project always leads to another,” said Smith.

Smith and his wife bought the building adjacent to that lot, and say they want to turn it into a restaurant.

“Just to activate it once the brewery is here, we feel like we need more food options,” said Smith.

Smith says there are a couple more projects in the works but can’t discuss them yet.