New smart water meters coming to Clyde as part of $15M infrastructure project

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Clyde is moving forward with a $15.4 million water infrastructure project that will bring new smart water meters and other improvements to the area.

According to a news release issued Monday morning, more than 1,600 smart water meters will replace existing residential meters. The smart meters will allow residents to access their water usage data “in near real-time.”

The infrastructure modernization project also contains plans to complete the following tasks:

Double the capacity of the water treatment plant

Replace aging clay sewer lines

Refurbish manholes

Install LED lighting at city-owned buildings

Implement small solar array at wastewater treatment plant

Build a larger public works facility

Insource solid waste management

“Our partnership with Performance Services allows the City of Clyde to modernize every aspect of our infrastructure and operations & maintenance, without passing on project costs to the citizens of Clyde,” City Manager Chris McGuire said in the news release.

According to the news release, the improvements are expected to generate $23 million in savings for the city “throughout the project’s life.”

Energy services company Performance Services will develop the project through an Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC), enabled by Texas Local Government Code 302.

According to the news release, an energy savings performance contract allows a public entity to pay for efficiency improvements within their existing budget without raising taxes.

“Savings are generated from the installation of new, modern, and energy-efficient technology and equipment improvements. Additionally, the construction of the public works facility will occur under a separate, design-build public law contract,” the release states.

The full news release reads as follows: