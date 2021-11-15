New smart water meters coming to Clyde as part of $15M infrastructure project

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Clyde is moving forward with a $15.4 million water infrastructure project that will bring new smart water meters and other improvements to the area.
According to a news release issued Monday morning, more than 1,600 smart water meters will replace existing residential meters. The smart meters will allow residents to access their water usage data “in near real-time.”
The infrastructure modernization project also contains plans to complete the following tasks:
- Double the capacity of the water treatment plant
- Replace aging clay sewer lines
- Refurbish manholes
- Install LED lighting at city-owned buildings
- Implement small solar array at wastewater treatment plant
- Build a larger public works facility
- Insource solid waste management
“Our partnership with Performance Services allows the City of Clyde to modernize every aspect of our infrastructure and operations & maintenance, without passing on project costs to the citizens of Clyde,” City Manager Chris McGuire said in the news release.
According to the news release, the improvements are expected to generate $23 million in savings for the city “throughout the project’s life.”
Energy services company Performance Services will develop the project through an Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC), enabled by Texas Local Government Code 302.
According to the news release, an energy savings performance contract allows a public entity to pay for efficiency improvements within their existing budget without raising taxes.
“Savings are generated from the installation of new, modern, and energy-efficient technology and equipment improvements. Additionally, the construction of the public works facility will occur under a separate, design-build public law contract,” the release states.
The full news release reads as follows:
With such steady growth, the City recognized the need to act on its aging water service infrastructure. For example, one of the new AMI features will monitor potential water leaks by setting up customer notifications when water usage exceeds certain thresholds. Additionally, the project will provide greater transparency through an online portal with near real-time access to water consumption data. Together, these improvements will meet the City's current and future water service needs.
· Double the capacity of the water treatment plant to enable the City to produce two million gallons of water per day. The additional capacity will increase the amount of water the City can sell to neighboring communities while preparing for future growth.
· Refurbish 192 manhole covers throughout the City.
· Replace 2,200 feet of aged clay sewer lines.
· Install LED lighting at the Police Station, Lake House, Senior Center, Public Works Building, Animal Control, Water Treatment Plant, Wastewater Treatment Plant, Library, Sewer Plant, and the Fire Department. LED lighting uses approximately 46% less energy than existing lighting and will reduce utility expenses.
· Install a small solar array at the wastewater treatment plant with room for future expansion. This array will generate enough power to offset utility use at the plant.
· Design and construct a larger public works facility with maintenance bays large enough to accommodate the City's truck fleet.
These upgrades will ensure the City of Clyde's water system is sustainable and will enhance water revenues, provide operational efficiencies, and improve customer service opportunities for residents. But most importantly, the project will provide significant financial benefits. The 21st-century infrastructure improvements will generate over $23 million in savings for the City of Clyde throughout the project's life.
The project will utilize Diehl meters, a global water meter manufacturer that features solid-state ultrasonic meter technology. The new smart water meters will be connected to a secure AMI network that will provide the City with powerful analytics tools to optimize its process. The network will capture meter data, such as the gallons used per hour, reverse-flow indication, and other operating data not typically available from traditional mechanical meters and registers.
Additionally, once the smart meters have been installed and the AMI network is online, customers will have access to view, manage, and track their water consumption in real-time. More information for accessing the customer portal will be provided post-installation.
Project communication will include a postcard mailer to all customer residences and a door tag placed once the meter is installed. The installation of the new meters will commence this year and be completed in 2022.
