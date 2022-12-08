ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new tattoo studio could be coming soon to downtown Abilene.

Art Attack is slated to go into the space at 226 Pine Street next to Fat Bosses Pub.

Abilene’s Planning and Zoning Commission gave unanimous approval for a zoning change that would allow the studio to move in, and now city council will have to give final approval.

Also approved by Planning and Zoning was a request to rezone a property at the corner of Ben Richey Drive and Boys Ranch Road to allow for heavy commercial use.

No further information on that project, including what will be located on the land after the rezoning, has not been released.