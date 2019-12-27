New technology uses UV lights to zap germs

DALLAS (KTVT/CNN) — There’s a new high-tech way to kill germs.

It really depends on what you’re looking for.

If you’re thinking UV lights can replace your Clorox Wipes, you’ll want to think again. But these devices can give your cleaning an extra boost.

“One of the great tools we have now, it’s called our electrostatic, virus vaporizer,” says Scott Warren, with Enviromaster.

It sounds like space-age technology, but this is how Enviromaster gets businesses clean.

“This electrostatic sprayer is putting a positive charge on the germicide as it comes out the barrel,” he says.

It’s just one high-tech solution aimed at zapping germs.

While Enviromaster specializes in sanitizing the work place, a quick Amazon search reveals tons of at-home gadgets you can buy that promise to kill nasty bugs.

Most of them by using UV light.

“UV-A and B is what we get exposed to from the sun, and C is that germ killing wavelength,” says Dr. Diana Cervantes, UNT Assistant Professor and Director, MPH Epidemiology Program.

Dr. Cervantes says these devices do work, with limitations.

“So it doesn’t get rid of all viruses and bacteria, but it brings it down to a good level,” she says.

It’s technology even used in hospitals: the light, getting into places human hands just can’t.

But it’s in addition to the normal room cleanings, a catch that carries over to these household products as well.

“So it’s never going to substitute for good cleaning and manual disinfection, especially in those high touch areas, but it will supplement,” she says.

As for the virus vaporizers, Dr. Cervantes says the positive charge does help germicide adhere to surfaces and disperse more evenly.

Which is what makes it handy in large workplaces.

The other added bonus?

“It is extremely safe, not just to humans, but also to the environment, which is very very important nowadays,” Warren says.

Something else Dr. Cervantes pointed out: those medical-grade lights are routinely checked to make sure they’re working properly.

You’re not going to get that with the devices you can buy online.

That’s why she says nothing replaces good hand washing, and really wiping down those areas we touch all the time like door knobs and keyboards.