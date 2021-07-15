New travel center opens its doors in Merkel

MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — There is a new place for travelers to stop for gas and refreshments in the Big Country.

The Iron Horse Travel Center in Merkel features a homestyle barbecue restaurant, gift shop, groceries, drinks and snacks as well as a dog park for those traveling with their pets.

The new travel center has come a long way, and the community is happy that they’re opening after all the time spent planning and preparing.

“Very welcoming place and wonderful employees, not only just for the traffic off I-20, but for the community of Merkel,” says General Manager Yolanda Sarabia.

The town has been very supportive of this,” owner Anis Kashani says.

The new truck stop is open for business in Merkel next to Interstate 20.