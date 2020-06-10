New vehicles will soon be sweeping up Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Some new city wheels are hitting the pavement this week, except these come with a few extra bristles.

“Unlike the regenerative units that we have, these units are a little more robust in the way that they will be picking up material,” said the City of Abilene’s Director of Public Works, Greg McCaffery.

We got the chance to hop in the passenger seat to see how these vehicles really work.

While it may look like just dust blowing up, these vehicles are actually spraying herbicide to better kill and remove plants and debris blocking gutters.

“If we can pull that material up and get it as far removed, it doesn’t get into the open channels and the lakes and the streams throughout Abilene,” said McCaffery.

The city says they hope these new sweepers will help pick up more than four tons of extra stuff just laying around.

“That’s enough material that would fill two Olympic-sized swimming pools,” said McCaffery.

Besides the environmental aspect, the city says these new vehicles will also help the roads we’re all driving on.

When rocks, leaves and other debris block out gutters, rains then causes flooding.

“Once that gets saturated, we start to run into a lot of problems and issues of failure, and the most prevalent one that we see is the presence of potholes,” said McCaffery. “If we can get that water away from the road, we can extend the longevity of the life of the roads.”

The cost of the four sweepers was $1.22 million, paid for with money approved last November by the Abilene City Council.