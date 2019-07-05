New virtual, augmented reality tech coming to Abilene ISD this school year

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)- Virtual and augmented reality learning will be available for Abilene ISD students this coming school year.

“They get to do that augmented reality of merge cubes where you can display an object in your hand and it looks as though that virtual object is right in the palm of your hand,” said Suzanne Kehret, Science Curriculum Specialist for AISD.

The image on the cube gives descriptions of what the students are learning about. Another technology they have is an augmented reality sand box.

“You can actually make it rain, and you can view how the water travels across that environment, and the students can make different landscapes,” said Kehret.

The different assignments highlight lessons for the STAAR test, like Google Expedition.

“Getting a student to understand what a cell looks like when I can’t hand them a cell that they can physically hold in their hand, but I can hand them a virtual cell or I can virtually place them inside the cell,” said Kehret.

The virtual reality goggles take students on a field trip to anywhere without leaving the classroom.

“I’m looking over here, it shows me, ‘hey the teacher wants me to look at this and is talking about this object right now,'” said Kehret.

Teachers are able to ask the students questions while using the technology, making it a fun way to learn.

“It’s those connection pieces that go beyond just memorizing, and trying to apply it to a test and really learning, deep learning, with that material,” said Kehret.

Right now they only have the software for science teachers, but they are working to get it for other subjects.