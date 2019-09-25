New voting machines unveiled in Taylor Co.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — It’s out with the old and in with the new, as new voting machines made a debut for guests at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Taylor County Republican Party.

The new machines are said to be safer and more accurate than the previous ones.

Taylor County Plaza is just one of several voting locations that will host those new voting machines, which are easy to use.

Election Administrator Freda Ragan answered any and all questions members had about the machines, like just how safe and reliable are they?

“This system is the latest and greatest in security. It’s never, ever connected to anything Internet. No one can hack into it,” Ragan says.

The machines cost about $2 million and have a life expectancy of 10 to 15 years. The meeting then moved on to the voting demo, where guests voted on a sample ballot with fake candidates. If you wanted to vote for Darth Vader for president, you could do that with just a tap.

The experience was easy, yet familiar, say Bennie Mousser and Sammy Lue Key.

“The entire voting process has become very easy,” Mousser says.

“It’s basically the same as the other,” Key adds.

These voters say they also like the electronic voting machines because the results come in more quickly.

“If you voted late, close to 7:00, if you already know the results,” Mousser says.

The future of Taylor County elections is electric, and that’s something voters are happy about.

“You cant get any easier than that,” Mousser says.

The deadline to register to vote in the next election in Taylor County is Oct. 7, while election day is Nov. 5.

For a list of voting locations, click here.