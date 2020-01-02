New Year’s Eve homicide in Abilene still under investigation; No arrests

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are still investigating the New Year’s Eve homicide that left a man dead.

No arrests have been made and no possible suspect information has been released.

David Devora, 20, of Austin, was shot and killed Tuesday evening on Abilene’s north side. Devora, police said, was visiting Abilene for the holidays.

According to police, officers were called on a report of a shooting in 2500 block of Rountree Drive at about 7:45 p.m., Tuesday.

Officers arrived to find Devora dead at the scene. Police said he had an apparent gunshot wound to the upper area of his body.

Police said it appeared that Devora was shot through the door as he was standing on the other side.

At least two other men were also inside the home. Police said they were both cooperative with the investigation and gave statements to detectives.

Police said no arrests were made and detectives are now following up with all available tips and information.

Police on scene Tuesday said they did not believe the shooting was random.