Newborn body found in trash can at Texas Applebee’s

IRVING, Texas (CNN) – Police in Texas are investigating after a dead newborn was found inside a trash can at an Applebee’s.

Irving police responded to an unconscious person call shortly before 5 p.m. Friday.

They found a newborn dead inside a trash can in the restroom.

Police said the child was birthed in the restroom and then placed in the trash can.

The mother left the restaurant afterward.

Employees found the body while cleaning the restroom about 30 minutes later.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Irving Police Department.

The mother has not been located.