Newly appointed Anson Police Chief continues mission of late predecessor

ANSON, Texas (KTAB) – Coy Sanchez was named the new head of the Anson Police Department last Monday. The new Chief aims to further the mission of his late mentor Chief Jack Thompson that died suddenly in March.

Sanchez has been a peace officer in Texas since 2012, he was the second-in-command prior to the passing of Chief Thompson. He has spent most of his life living in Anson.

Chief Sanchez says his mentor’s death came as a shock to the community Thompson protected and the department he lead.

“The entire department was flipped upside down,” said Chief Sanchez in an interview last Wednesday.

While the new Chief says he’s honored to have his position, the promotion is bittersweet.

“We all loved that man. As a leader he was so compassionate, he was understanding, always smiled. He had the greatest jokes,” said Chief Sanchez.

The hometown boy turned police dept. head says he plans to continue the trail Thompson began blazing during his short tenure as chief. He says this will be a feat made easier as Thompson had already started training his officers to take over after he left eventually left the force.

“He was really good about including everybody in on the administrative side of police work. While his passing was a huge blow it could have been worse,” said Chief Sanchez.

The Chief says he ultimately wants to honor his mentor’s legacy by offering transparency to the community he serves.

“Our goal, all of us here, collectively just want to finish what he started here. We want to get that trust back of the city of Anson,” said Chief Sanchez.