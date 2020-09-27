Newly reported Texas virus cases total 1,292, 37 more deaths

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials report 1,292 new coronavirus cases and 37 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services on Sunday reported 735,132 coronavirus cases and 15,522 deaths.

The true number of cases is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The health department also reported 67,234 active cases of the virus and that 652,376 have recovered.