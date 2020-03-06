Newly visible changes at Abilene Heritage Square indicate beginnings of preconstruction

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — Contractors’ trucks have been surrounding the entrances of Abilene Heritage Square for several days now.
Here’s a rundown of the activities going on inside and outside the project:
- Several contractors are clearing out materials in the building that will not be a part of the completed project. Examples include the lowered hallway ceilings installed years ago as part of an air conditioning project. Salvage is being conducted where it is considered practical by the project architects.
- Old electrical panels and conduit are being removed. A temporary electrical connection and construction lighting are being installed.
- Most of the existing tree and shrub growth is being removed to permit access to the exterior walls and to allow a construction fence to be installed. Legacy tree growth is often detrimental to foundations. A live oak that was planted in memory of a Lincoln Middle School teacher, Judson Shields [1944-1994] is being preserved.
- Later this spring the masonry cleaning and restoration process will begin. The exterior brick and stone work should soon look much brighter than they have in recent memory. Test areas on the east façade of the academic building and north façade of the Eagle’s Nest are examples of what the restored masonry will look like.
- Identification and selective removal of any materials considered hazardous are being conducted.
- Architects are inspecting various aspects of all building features in preparation for the compilation of construction documents that will guide the bid process to select a general contractor.
- When this phase is ended construction will pause momentarily as the team completes design work and compiles the construction documents.
