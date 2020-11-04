News Guide: Trump wins Texas after Democrats eyed inroads

President Donald Trump has won Texas’ 38 electoral votes after record early voting had buoyed Democrats’ hopes of shaking the GOP’s grip on America’s most reliable red state.
The Texas House was in play Tuesday for the first time in nearly two decades, but Republicans were still holding on there.
Several battleground U.S. House races were too early to call.
Nearly 10 million voters cast their ballots before Election Day.
