90-year-old Florida man hits hole-in-one

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Temple Terrace man is doing what most golfers only dream of doing in their golfing careers. He hit a hole-in-one! However, that ace may not be the most impressive aspect of Frank McGhee.

“We are playing on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays,” said McGhee. “We play around 7:30 or 8 o’clock.”

Frank McGhee and John Rowe, are friends as well as golfing buddies have a routine and they stick to it.

“You have to keep waking up and going to the bathroom all night long,” explained McGhee when 8 On Your Side’s Gabrielle Shirley asked him why he golfs at an early hour, “so you finally just get up and go play golf.”

The people within earshot of the interview could not contain their laughter.

The pair has hit the links together multiple times every week for the past 40 years but, last month, they witnessed a memorable moment.

“I said, ‘I played 17 bad holes that day and I hit one good shot,’” said McGhee.

That “one good shot” bounced right into the fifteenth hole at the Temple Terrace Golf & Country Club.

“I said, ‘John, I think that that has a chance to go in the hole,’ and he looked up,” recalled McGhee.

“The ball hit once on the green, hit another time on the green, and slam-dunked into the hole,” said Rowe.

“He said, ‘It did go in the hole,’” McGhee told Shirley with a laugh.

You might be thinking a hole-in-one would merit more than a laugh but, for McGhee, who is 90-years-old, he has already hit three hole-in-ones.

“I hit three here and one in Ohio,” said McGhee. “The first two I got here were on the eighth hole and then this one was on the fifteenth.”

His younger playing partner, who is 84-years-old, has seven aces on his resume.

“I was happy with it,” said McGhee, “but we were not very excited were we John?”

Rowe did insist on snapping a photo and sharing the story behind it.

“I wanted to get a picture of him leaning over and taking the ball out of the hole,” said Rowe. “Frank cannot lean over and take the ball out of the hole so I got the ball out of the hole and gave it to him!”

Apparently, when you are 90-years-old, hitting the hole-in-one is the least complicated part of the equation.

The two finished the day with celebratory Diet Cokes which say is the real victory for these golfers.