East Nashville High School hosts drive-thru graduation for seniors

by: Stassy Olmos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This may be the only time you’ll see a bunch of teenagers sitting on top of vehicles as they drive by their high school, encouraged by faculty and staff.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, high schools have had to get creative thinking of different ways to socially distance, while bringing their senior class together to receive their diplomas.

At East Nashville Magnet High School Saturday, about 175 vehicles with seniors and their families drove through the front of the school, applauded, cheered, and horns honked as their principal handed out diplomas and elbow bumps.

“It’s a very important milestone and no matter what it looks like, it still is happening and we’re still celebrating them,” said the Valedictorian’s mother Alicia Riggans, “We’re still having that opportunity to just say ‘Oh my gosh, y’all made it! Because its been a weird year!'”

“Honestly, I’m kind of glad it’s like that because we get to be unique, class of 2020!” said graduating senior Sadie Frogge.

