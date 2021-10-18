Newsfeed Now: Family says Gen. Colin Powell dies from COVID-19; Nationwide turkey shortage impacts Thanksgiving meals

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – Gen. Colin Powell, who served Democratic and Republican presidents has died of COVID-19 complications at age 84. Powell was the first Black secretary of state.

The committee investigating the January 6th attack at the U.S. Capitol is set to vote Tuesday on whether to hold former President Donald Trump’s political advisor in criminal content for not complying with a subpoena. Steve Bannon is refusing to comply with the subpoena citing a yet-to-be filed suit from the former president.

While the nationwide search continues for Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s family is turning their pain into an opportunity to help other families searching for missing loved ones through a foundation named after their daughter.

Older adults without heart disease shouldn’t take daily low-dose aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, according to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.

Texas State University is making sure it does everything it can to stay in touch with how its students are doing mentally. The school expanded its outreach to provide more mental health guidance.

With the holidays coming up a staple may not be on the menu this year due to turkey shortages.

Shortages due to a low supply of microchips nationwide could impact holiday shopping.

The pandemic and COVID vaccines have been divisive, to say the least, but could they be destroying relationships? Some people question the value of their relationships with people with different stances about the pandemic and COVID-19 vaccines.

An Illinois man credits his service dog with saving his life, saying a few weeks ago his dog’s quick reaction made the difference. The man said he was having a heart attack and didn’t know it.

