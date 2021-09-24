Newsfeed Now: Federal warrant issued for Brian Laundrie in Gabby Petito case; DC shutdown looms as lawmakers at odds over budget

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – A federal arrest was issued for Brian Laundrie on Thursday. He is the boyfriend of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, whose body was discovered in a Wyoming national park after the couple set out on a cross-country trek.

Multiple people were injured Thursday in a shooting inside a Kroger in Collierville, a Memphis suburb, after an active shooter incident that officials are calling the “most horrific event” in the town’s history.

As students return to in-person learning across the country, the number of school shootings continues to climb. This week alone several school kids were shot in cities including Wichita, Kansas, Louisville, Kentucky, Newport News, Virginia, and Chicago.

The U.S. is facing a possible government shutdown next week because lawmakers are at odds over the federal budget.

Oklahoma authorities and U.S. Marshals are searching for a suspect they said has been linked to at least 30 home break-ins. Some people call the man the “sandwich bandit” because he makes himself at home by making food and doing other things.

After watching trash rot on the streets of New Orleans for weeks, residents start their own trash disposal company.

One little girl in Georgia is making a big difference as she uses her creativity to raise money for a children’s hospital after the facility helped her through her cancer treatment.

