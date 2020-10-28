Newsfeed Now: President Trump heads to Arizona, Biden works virtually from Delaware

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – So far, more than 70 million people have cast early in-person and mail ballots, according to data compiled by the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. That is a record-setting pace and more than half of the total 2016 turnout.

Today’s Top Campaign Headlines:

TRUMP IN ARIZONA: President Donald Trump will make a crunchtime appeal to voters in Nevada. But he’ll do so from Arizona.

IN THE COLD: Over an hour after President Donald Trump departed his rally at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield Tuesday night, hundreds of supporters were left stranded in the below-freezing temperatures when transport buses were unable to navigate roads near the small airport.

BIDEN LEADS IN POLLS: Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump 50% to 45% in the final Emerson College/NewsNation national poll before Election Day on Nov. 3.

