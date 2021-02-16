Newsfeed Now: Winter weather brings historic low temps, power outages to parts of the country; Couple weds at Dunkin’ Donuts

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- According to the National Weather Service, a coast-to-coast winter storm extending across the Great Plains and down into the Deep South could cause a cold snap unlike anything seen since 1905.

Forecasters said an Arctic air mass is spreading southwards, well beyond areas accustomed to freezing weather, with winter storm warnings posted for most of the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma and Missouri.

By Monday afternoon, the NWS said record low temperatures have already been reported across the country. The weather station in Hibbing/Chisholm, Minnesota, saw a record low of -38 degrees, while lows were also reported from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, at -26 degrees, and Valentine, Nebraska, at -33 degrees, down to Dallas, Texas, at 7 degrees.

For more on this story, visit NewsNation.

Other stories in today’s show:

DEADLY TORNADO IN NORTH CAROLINA: At least three people are dead and 10 injured following a tornado that touched down in Brunswick County near Ocean Isle Beach around midnight, county authorities said Tuesday morning.

Power lines are down and many homes are damaged, especially in the Ocean Ridge Plantation area, after a tornado hit the south end of Brunswick County overnight, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

For more on this story, visit CBS17.

ANGELS ON ICE: A group of people is volunteering their time and gas money to make sure healthcare workers get to their shifts, despite the cold temps and dangerous roads.

Angels on Ice is a program where volunteers help get hospital staff to and from work during inclement weather.

For more on this story, visit KNWA.

COLD WEATHER FACE OFF: Delivery workers do not get a snow day when it comes to bad weather, and this week is challenging some of the toughest postal carriers.

For more on this story, visit KSN.

FAN HELPS CARMELO ANTHONY GET UNSTUCK DURING SNOWSTORM: Stuck cars on a snowy day in Rip City are as predictable as Carmelo Anthony’s three to the dome after he drains a shot from distance for the Blazers.

Saturday, it was Anthony who found that out firsthand.

On his way to the airport to make the plane that would carry the Blazers to their first stop of the three game road trip, Melo found himself stuck in snow on the side of Interstate 205.

Enter Brad Showers to the rescue.

For more on this story, visit KOIN.

‘I DUNKIN’ DO’: Valentine’s weekend had wedding bells chiming in the Capital Region, and on Friday, February 12, one Niskayuna couple tied the knot at an unexpected venue—a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru.

Originally, Selena Stallmer and Brian Dinsmore had a big family wedding planned for June, but two weeks ago, they decided to postpone their upcoming nuptials.

For more on this story, visit News10.