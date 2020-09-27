NFL legend Joe Montana stops home intruder who tried to kidnap his grandchild

MALIBU, Cal., (WTVO) — NFL Hall of Fame quarterback and his family had a scare Saturday evening when an intruder entered their home and attempted to kidnap one of his grandchildren.

According to TMZ, the intruder grabbed the child out of a woman’s arms and rushed away to another part of the house where she was confronted by Montana and his wife.

They were able to wrestle the baby away and she ran out of the house.

Officials say that police nearby on an unrelated matter were able to arrest the suspect. She is facing kidnapping and burglary charges.

