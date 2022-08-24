TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― The Murder trial of Abilene realtor, Tom Niblo got underway Tuesday. Niblo’s brother-in-law, Luke Sweetser is accused of killing Tom on the morning of December 12, 2016 in Niblo’s South Abilene home. Out of the trial, attorneys have brought many people to the witness stand to testify.

Trial day 1 recap

What happened that day?

Opening statements Tuesday morning included prosecutors detailing the events of the morning that Niblo was killed and how a murder weapon wasn’t discovered until two years later.

As according to the courts:

3700 block of Woodridge Drive on December 12, 2016

The morning began with Cheryl waking up late, running to the bathroom.

She then heard multiple gunshots and hides within the bathroom

Cheryl escapes when she hears the intruder attempting to enter the bathroom

She runs out an exit door from her bathroom which leads to the backyard

Cheryl hops a fence to get to her neighbor, but they’re not home

She runs across South 14th Street, where she sees a pedestrian who she later identifies to be her friend

With Kelly Kinard’s cellphone, Cheryl calls 9-1-1 to report that her husband had been killed

The two go to another friend’s home nearby until police arrive

Police discover Tom Niblo in a pool of blood in his bed

One of the Niblos’ dogs was lying with him, also covered in blood. The dog was unharmed

Police find muddy tracks, and a muddy footprint on the bathroom door

Luke Sweetser, Niblo’s brother-in-law, is contacted out of investigation protocol

Sweetser refuses to speak with police without a lawyer

DNA evidence found in the Niblo home not connected to Sweetser

Police discover overwhelming electronic evidence at a business belonging to the Niblo family

Murder weapon discovered at a creek in 2018 by a 14-year-old

2 APD officers take the stand: Niblo not dead, officer speculates inside job

Testimony first began with two Abilene Police Department (APD) officers who were among the first on scene. The officers described the scene when they got there, and one said Niblo wasn’t quite passed when they arrived. This officer described seeing the man lying in bed, next to a dog in a pool of blood, gurgling as he died. The other officer said he could believe the murder was an ‘inside job.’

Woman officer called in to assist in examination of Cheryl Niblo

A woman officer with APD was requested, as is usual in cases involving other women. This officer testified that Cheryl, Niblo’s wife was calm when the two first spoke.

Forensic expert testifies no DNA found connects Sweetser to Niblo crime scene

After breaking for lunch, the trial continued with testimony from a forensics expert with APD.

This expert testified that she took extensive photos of the crime scene and processed the entire Niblo house, taking DNA from wherever she could find. None of the DNA discovered matched lead suspect, Luke Sweetser.

Extensive electronic evidence discovered

Next to take the stand was an APD detective, initially called in to use a drone to figure out how the intruder entered the home. He said he didn’t touch the case again until a year later when he reviewed an overwhelming amount of electronic evidence.

Tom Niblo urgently requests home security system

Ending day one’s witness list was the previous owner of the business that installed a home security system for the Niblos. He testified that he couldn’t remember exactly when the system was installed, but recalled a sense of urgency out of Niblo’s request.

The day Niblo was killed, the security system never alerted authorities to an intrusion.

List of those who testified Tuesday, trial day 1:

Trial day 2 recap

‘I just heard so many shots, please help:’ 9-1-1 call made after Tom Niblo’s death played aloud

Wednesday, day two in the Niblo Murder Trial, began with the audio recording of the call Niblo’s wife, Cheryl, made to 9-1-1. She called from the cellphone of a family friend who Cheryl ran into while fleeing her home after hearing gunshots.

It was noted that Cheryl behaved in a distressed manner during the call, crying into the receiver.

“I just heard so many shots,” Cheryl told dispatchers. “Please help.”

Cheryl’s first contact after her husband’s death takes the stand

After playing the call aloud to the courtroom, the family friend who ran into Cheryl on the street took the stand.

This witness confirmed that Cheryl was frightened and spoke of an intruder, shots fired and her husband.

Medical examiner says Tom was shot 8 times

The jury next heard testimony from a Medical Examiner out of Tarrant County, who performed the autopsy on Niblo’s body.

The doctor confirmed that Niblo was shot eight times and five bullets were recovered from his body. He was also able to determine that two of the gunshots were fired about three or four feet away.

Cheryl Niblo testifies in her husband’s Murder trial

Just ahead of breaking for lunch, Cheryl Niblo took the stand.

Mrs. Niblo’s testimony began with details about Mr. Niblo’s relationship with his family, Cheryl telling the jury that he and his sister, Ellouise were nearly estranged. It is Ellouise’s husband, Luke, who is accused of Niblo’s murder.

Prosecutors then asked Cheryl to describe the events of the day her husband was killed. She detailed waking up late, rushing to the bathroom, then hearing gunshots and hiding in her bathroom. She said she escaped her home when she heard the bathroom doorknob jiggling.

Cheryl continued on to describe her run-in with Kinard, using his phone, then the two going to another friend’s home nearby.

Prosecutors ask about the Niblo marriage, testimony gets personal

It was then that Cheryl was asked to describe her marriage with Tom. She said when he died, their relationship was great. Prosecutors asked about a rough time in their marriage three years earlier.

Cheryl revealed that she gave him an ultimatum, alluding that she’d leave him if he didn’t stop drinking. She also said she found women’s clothing that did not belong to her, and instead, belonged to Tom.

According to Cheryl’s testimony, Tom admitted to her that he had been cross-dressing, had a secret apartment and was battling more addictions.

Tom allegedly went to rehab for cross-dressing, and addictions including alcoholism and pornography. Cheryl said he was recovered and their marriage was doing well.

Lastly, Cheryl said leading up to her husband’s death, his sister and her family had been acting strangely. She said she found her nephews behind her home and the family would enter the Niblo home while they were away. This is what she said led to installing a security system.

Muddy shoeprints never match, results missing in possible blood on Cheryl’s clothing

After Cheryl left the stand, an APD forensics officer was called to the stand. This officer said he was tasked with crime scene photography and tracking a muddy shoe print.

This officer said he could never find a shoe matching the muddy print on a door within the Niblo home. He also processed Cheryl’s clothing which had possible blood stains on them, but never received any results.

‘I do not have an alibi’: APD detective makes contact with Murder suspect Luke Sweetser

Wrapping up day two, an APD detective on the case was called to testify.

This detective said he made first contact with Sweetser after the crime, but he wasn’t a suspect at the time. At this point, it was just protocol.

Upon contacting Sweetser at ATEMS High School, an audio recording was played before the courtroom. There, the detective was heard introducing himself to Sweetser asking him to talk at the police station.

Sweetser was recorded saying, “No. I do not have an alibi.” He then said that he would only talk in the presence of an attorney, as his wife advised.

Trial day three into the Niblo-Sweetser case will resume Thursday morning, August 25. Stay with BigCountryHomepage.com for extensive coverage.