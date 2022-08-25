TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Day three of the Murder trial of well-known Abilene realtor, Tom Niblo, closed out Thursday. Luke Sweetser, Niblo’s brother-in-law is accused of killing Niblo in his home in December 2016.

Latest out of trial:

Thursday’s trial consisted mainly of testimony from family. Witnesses took the stand as follows:

Chris Tucker – Former co-worker of Luke Sweetser at Blue Cross Blue Shield

Detective Frank Shoemaker – Spoke with Ellouise Niblo-Sweetser on the morning of the shooting

Evelyn Niblo – Tom and Ellouise’s mother

Elizabeth Wallace – Tom Niblo’s daughter and attorney handling Syd Niblo’s will

Thomas Choate – Attorney representing Syd Niblo

Detective Tim Pipes – Abilene detective who seized electronic evidence in case

Detective Jeff Cowan – Abilene Detective who interviewed Cheryl Niblo

Ellouise “Anne” Campbell – Tom Niblo’s sister and former wife of Luke Sweetser

This trial is set to resume Friday morning in Taylor County’s 350th District Court, where suspect Luke Sweetser is facing a Murder and Theft of Firearm charge.

Nearly six years and counting, the trial is not expected to wrap up quickly. Check back with BigCountryHomepage.com for extensive coverage.