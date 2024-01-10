TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — After nearly two decades of leading the Alabama Crimson Tide, head coach Nick Saban is reportedly retiring, ESPN reports.

The 72-year-old Saban restored a Crimson Tide program once ruled by Paul “Bear” Bryant to the top of college football after taking over in 2007. His decision to step away was reported Wednesday, first by ESPN and then by other outlets.

The report cited anonymous sources alleging that Saban had announced to his team that he would retire after a 17-year tenure.

Saban took over the Alabama football program in 2007 and has compiled an official 201-28 record during his time coaching the Crimson Tide. Under Saban, Bama made 23 bowl game appearances with 16 victories, 10 SEC West titles, nine SEC Championships and won six national championships.

Saban is famed for his sideline scowl and fiery demeanor — and for winning. Saban has won more national titles than any other major college coach.

Saban began his coaching career in 1973 with Kent State as a graduate assistant. He spent time with multiple college programs — Syracuse, West Virginia, Ohio State, Navy, Michigan State, Toledo, and LSU — and NFL teams: the Houston Oilers, the Miami Dolphins, and the Cleveland Browns.

Saban is 297-71-1 as a college head coach, with stops at Toledo, Michigan State and LSU, where he also won a national title. But Alabama is where he cemented his status as one of college football’s greatest coaches.

His latest team dealt with plenty of adversity early on, including a loss to Texas, but rebounded with the emergence of quarterback Jalen Milroe to upset then-No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Saban didn’t sound like a coach looking to give up the job any time soon after the game. But it wasn’t a bad way to go, even without the title.

“This is one of the most amazing seasons in Alabama football history in terms of where this team came from, what they were able to accomplish and what they were able to do, winning the SEC Championship, and really, really proud of this group,” he said.

“I just wish that I could have done more as a coach to help them be successful and help them finish, and all we can do now is learn from the lessons that sometimes failings bring to us.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.