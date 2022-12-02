ABILENE, Texas (KTAB,KRBC) – The ‘Night of Lights at Safety City’ is coming once again to spread Christmas cheer. This annual event will have four acres decorated in festive lights, plenty of Instagrammable moments, family fun and more.

According to a press release from the Abilene Fire Department, they are looking to make each year bigger and better than before, especially after last year’s success. The Abilene Police Department, AFD and the Kiwanis Club of Abilene have worked to try to make this event the largest free Christmas event in Abilene.

‘Nights of Lights’ will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on these dates:

December 8-10

December 15-17

December 22 and 23

On the four acres decorated in Christmas lights, there will be free hot chocolate, cookies, Santa on a vintage American LaFrance fir engine from 1926 and family friendly fun.