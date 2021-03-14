No. 14 seed ACU to face Texas in NCAA tournament

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The ACU Wildcats will be facing the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

During selection Sunday, it was revealed the ACU Wildcats would be the No. 14 seed and face No. 3 seed and Big12 competitor Texas, in the first round.

This is a step up in seeding from when they faced Kentucky in 2019 and were a No. 15 seed.

The ACU Wildcats were able to earn lopsided victories over Lamar and Nicholls to earn their second NCAA tournament appearance.

Now with two trips to the big dance, the Wildcats have proven they belong in the postseason spotlight and their 2019 appearance was far from a one-hit-wonder.

The first-round matchup in the east region between the Wildcats and Longhorns is on Saturday, March 20th.

The entire 2021 NCAA Tournament will be played throughout the state of Indiana — a one-year adjustment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.