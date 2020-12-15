No action taken by Clyde CISD on male students wearing nail polish, board gives statement on dress code

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB) – A national spotlight was cast last week on the Clyde CISD school board after an online petition by a student went viral. While no action was taken Monday night, changes to the school’s dress code policy could be coming soon.
The petition was written by Clyde High School student Trevor Wilkinson who was also in attendance at Monday’s meeting.
Offering support were a couple dozen people from local organizations like the Abilene Pride Alliance toting gay pride flags, homemade signs and car window paint outside the school’s meeting hall.
In his address to the school board during public comment Wilkinson said in part that the issue has become bigger than his own desire to wear nail polish on campus.
“This isn’t about me anymore, it’s about a sexist, discriminatory policy that needs to be changed,” Wilkinson said in an address to the board.
While several other speakers also took the podium in favor of changing the dress code policy, one woman – a Clyde native and mom of three said the issue had brought infamy to her hometown.
After returning from a closed session the board quickly adjourned, declining to immediately comment but did issue a statement on the district’s dress code:
“As set out in Board policy, Clyde CISD believes students should attend school in a safe and supportive environment that promotes equality for all, and the District takes all appropriate measures to ensure its actions align with that policy. While the District expects students to abide by established rules of conduct, the District is also always open to reconsidering policies or rules that do not reflect the District’s intentions.
To the end, the District will conduct a thorough review of its dress code when it performs its annual review of the Student Handbook and, until that time, the District will assure that no student is treated in a discriminatory or inequitable manner.
Under federal and state law, the District cannot publicly comment on or discuss specific student matters. However, be assured that the District appreciates the feedback and input that has been recently received from members of the communityClyde Consolidated Independent School District