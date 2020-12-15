No action taken by Clyde CISD on male students wearing nail polish, board gives statement on dress code

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB) – A national spotlight was cast last week on the Clyde CISD school board after an online petition by a student went viral. While no action was taken Monday night, changes to the school’s dress code policy could be coming soon.

The petition was written by Clyde High School student Trevor Wilkinson who was also in attendance at Monday’s meeting.

Offering support were a couple dozen people from local organizations like the Abilene Pride Alliance toting gay pride flags, homemade signs and car window paint outside the school’s meeting hall.

In his address to the school board during public comment Wilkinson said in part that the issue has become bigger than his own desire to wear nail polish on campus.

“This isn’t about me anymore, it’s about a sexist, discriminatory policy that needs to be changed,” Wilkinson said in an address to the board.

While several other speakers also took the podium in favor of changing the dress code policy, one woman – a Clyde native and mom of three said the issue had brought infamy to her hometown.

After returning from a closed session the board quickly adjourned, declining to immediately comment but did issue a statement on the district’s dress code: