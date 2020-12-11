No action taken on student nail polish incident at Clyde CISD special meeting

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Clyde CISD held a special meeting Thursday night to hear public comment following the suspension and de-suspension of Trevor Wilkinson for wearing nail polish to school. Two people had signed up to speak, but only one took the stand tonight.

Bonnie Hart, a former educator stated her displeasure with the way events have unfolded in the past few weeks. “The recent threats made on social media and via telephone against the school district and administrators, is in no way acceptable, and is not a means to change,” said Hart.

Hart continued claiming to speak for the students at Clyde CISD who did not support Wilkinson in his bold attempts. “If one student is allowed to break rules, throw a fit, post rude pictures directed to the district, and in doing so get his way, it sends a message to the other students that are following rules and respect authority.”

After hearing Ms. Hart’s comments, the board went into closed session for just less than 90 minutes, then returned to the boardroom and moved to adjourn.

The district will hold a regularly-scheduled board meeting Monday, Dec. 14). It is currently unknown if they will take action on the incident.