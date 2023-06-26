BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – As the Big Country has seen consistently high heat in the forecasts, six of our counties have issued burn bans. The most recent addition being Eastland County.

Big Country counties with current burn bans include: Eastland, Mitchell, Nolan, Scurry, Shackelford, and Throckmorton counties.

Here is a full map of Texas burn bans from the Texas A&M Forest Service:

Eastland County Judge David Hullum issued a 90-day burn ban for the county on Monday, lasting until September 23.

According to the order, this burn ban “does not prohibit outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for firefighting training, public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations, planting or harvesting crops, or prescribed burns.”

Violating Eastland County’s burn ban will land you a Class C misdemeanor and a fine of up to $500.

Follow this link for more up-to-date information. Texas burn ban information is updated weekly.