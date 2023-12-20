ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Henry Ford once said, “Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at 20 or 80. Anyone who keeps learning stays young.” This same mindset is embraced by Darlene Lambert, who embarked on a new journey in massage school at the age of 86.

Lambert, a retired school teacher, shared that she has had many exciting experiences in her life. Most recently, she graduated from On the Spot Massage Academy and is now eager to embark on a new adventure. According to her, it all began when she started giving foot massages to her granddaughter’s friends during sleepovers, which snowballed into a passion.

“I’m going to love it because I’m going to be helping people, and I want to go into the hospitals to help, or else go into the nursing homes and help there too. So… it’s going to be nice,” Lambert shared.

Instructors from the school said that while it usually takes students up to seven months to earn their license, Lambert was able to earn hers in just four months.