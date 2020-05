No new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, total remains 208

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — According to the city of Abilene and the Taylor County Health Department, there are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the total remains 208.

The city says 3,107 tests have been conducted, this is the same number of tests that had been administered as of Saturday afternoon. Officials say the number may not be accurate because antibody tests are still included in the county’s total, even though the positive results from those tests are not.

A change in reporting requirements that removed totals taken from antibody tests and positive tests by inmates from local prisons on Wednesday saw the previous totals drop significantly.

Demographic information on the cases is being recalculated as a result of the new reporting requirements, the city says.

This marks the second consecutive day the total has not increased since the change in reporting requirements was implemented on Wednesday.