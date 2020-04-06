No new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 170 tests still pending

At this time, no data suggests that this new coronavirus or other similar coronaviruses are spread by mosquitoes or ticks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, mosquitoes and ticks can spread other diseases such as West Nile Virus and Lyme Disease.

The main way COVID-19 spreads is through close contact from person-to-person in respiratory droplets from someone who is infected.

It is not yet known whether weather and temperature affect the spread of COVID-19. Some other viruses, like those that cause the common cold and flu, spread more during cold weather months but that does not mean it is impossible to become sick with these viruses during other months. There is much more to learn about the transmissibility, severity, and other features associated with COVID-19 and investigations are ongoing.

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes.

CDC recommends people practice frequent “hand hygiene,” which is either washing hands with soap or water or using an alcohol-based hand rub. CDC also recommends routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces.