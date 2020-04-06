No new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 170 tests still pending

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) There are no new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Taylor County. The total for positive results remains in 31.
According to the latest numbers released by the City of Abilene on Monday, out of the 667 tests conducted, 31 have resulted positive, 466 negative and 170 are still pending.
Additional information was also released Monday afternoon by the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District. The new data shows that 3 people have already recovered from the deadly virus, the age range of the people infected, and the transmission type which suggests that most cases have been local transmission.
The City of Abilene will release new number daily.
