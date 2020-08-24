No new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 18 new recoveries

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene and the Taylor County Health District report no new COVID-19 cases; this is the first time the county has reported no new cases in months.

Statistics released Monday show there are 363 active cases.

According to a social media post by the City of Abilene, the recent spike in the Antigen positive cases is due to the Health District finally adding last month’s test reports from the Taylor County Jail to their database.

“Because these cases were tested last month and are now recovered, they do not have an impact on our current active case count,” said the City of Abilene.

Eighteen patients recovered, but 21 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 1,996 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: