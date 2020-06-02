No new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, total remains 241

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene and the Taylor-County Public Health District report no new positive cases of COVID-19. The total remains 241 with 25 active cases.

Most of those patients, 211, have recovered. However, 25 patients are currently in self-isolation, and one patient is hospitalized. Five patients in Taylor County have died.

Statistics show that most patients are white and under the age of 50, and most have contracted the virus by coming into contact with a confirmed positive case.

Sixty-six cases have been labeled as ‘community spread’, and only 8 cases are related to travel.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 locally include fever and cough. These ailments have been presenting in at least two-thirds of the positive cases.

