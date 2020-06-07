No new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County; total remains 246

News
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene and the Taylor-County Public Health District report no new COVID-19 cases; One person is hospitalized.

There are now 246 COVID-19 cases on record in Taylor County, according to the City of Abilene’s report.

6,123 total tests have been conducted, and to-date, 223 patients have recovered.

18 patients remain in self-isolation as they continue to fight COVID-19.

This is the second consecutive day without new positive cases.

Demographic information about the patients can be found on the graphic below:

Latest COVID-19 testing numbers as of June 7, 2020
Expanded statistics for COVID-19 cases as of June 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News