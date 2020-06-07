No new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County; total remains 246

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene and the Taylor-County Public Health District report no new COVID-19 cases; One person is hospitalized.

There are now 246 COVID-19 cases on record in Taylor County, according to the City of Abilene’s report.

6,123 total tests have been conducted, and to-date, 223 patients have recovered.

18 patients remain in self-isolation as they continue to fight COVID-19.

This is the second consecutive day without new positive cases.

Demographic information about the patients can be found on the graphic below: