No new positive COVID-19 cases in Taylor County; 150 tests still pending

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Taylor County. The total number of confirmed cases remains 14.

According to the latest numbers released by the city Wednesday, 411 tests have been conducted, with 247 coming back negative and 150 still pending.

For more updates about the Corona virus in Taylor county you can visit https://abilenetx.gov/covid19

