No new positive COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 47 from AbiMar Foods, 2 inmates from Robertson Unit

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene reports a total of 144 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in Taylor County, 47 of whom are employed at AbiMar foods.

The City clarified that the number of known AbiMar related positive cases has changed from 50 to 47 as 3 positives were accidentally attributed to AbiMar in the April 19, 2020 report.

The City of Abilene has administered COVID-19 tests, most of which have been negative. However, results from tests are still pending.

3% of the COVID-19 patients have died in Abilene but 29% have recovered. Most patients are currently in self-isolation at home, though some are hospitalized. Their current conditions have not been disclosed.

An outbreak of COVID-19 at AbiMar Foods in Abilene has led to the testing of all 500-600 employees, revealing 10% of the company’s workforce is positive for the virus.

During a press conference Monday morning, the City of Abilene addressed the outbreak, saying AbiMar has been proactive in fighting COVID-19, even before their first positive case.

As of Sunday afternoon, 511 AbiMar employees had been tested, and 80 of those tests were still pending.

Disability Resources, Inc. has also had several cases, one of which has been fatal, and the City of Abilene confirmed a Southwest Drive Walmart employee and customer tested positive for the virus earlier this month.

According to the Texas Department of Justice website as of April 18, two inmates from the Robertson Unit have tested positive, and there are two test results still pending. 111 are in medical restriction and 4 in medical isolation.

A Limited Shelter in Place Order is currently in effect through April 30, shutting down non-essential businesses and only permitting people to leave their homes for essential activities.

BigCountryHomepage will continue to provide the latest information about COVID-19 in Abilene. Check back for any updates.