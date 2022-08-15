ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For the second time in less than a week, a crash claimed the life of a Big Country driver not wearing a seatbelt.

According to the crash report released by Texas DPS, Robin Detrick Morrison, 51 years old, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 283 when she crashed 11 miles north of Albany on Saturday around 1:02 p.m.

Texas DPS said the driver, drove into the opposite side of the roadway, overcorrected then steered her 2002 Chevrolet SUV back toward the proper lane only to lose control of the vehicle.

Following a side skid, the vehicle overturned ejecting the driver who was unrestrained by a seatbelt.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.