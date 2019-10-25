Noah Project celebrates 40 years in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Everyday someone is left homeless, not wanting to go back home because of the fear of violence still lingering, so victims of domestic violence look for the closest shelter.

In Abilene, that’s the Noah Project, which has been tackling domestic violence for 40 years, and Thursday night, they were celebrated at the Abilene Convention Center.

Executive Director of the Noah Project, Dan Cox, says just a place to rest means the world sometimes.

“When people come to us, many of them are afraid, they haven’t had a good night’s sleep, they haven’t been able to eat regularly, they live in a constant fear of danger, and what we try to do is give them a safe place to stay,” Cox says.

Taylor Armstrong, who stars in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a domestic violence survivor herself, was the special guest speaker.

The Noah Project serves 16 counties in the area and more than half of the shelter residents are children.