Noah Project hosts ‘What I was Wearing’ exhibit for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Noah Project in Abilene is hosting some events to help spread awareness and offer free support for victims during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Jan Morrison, development director at the Noah Project in Abilene, says people often place blame on the victims of sexual assault themselves.

“‘What were you wearing? Why did you go to that party by yourself? Why did you take that route home?'” said Morrison. “We want this month to exhibit none of those questions are applicable to these situations.”

To help illustrate that to the community, the Noah Project is having a “What I Was Wearing” touring exhibit.

“Months later, my mother would stand in front of my closet and complain about how I never wore any of my dresses anymore. I was six,” wrote one victim.

Victims’ stories can be displayed with a replica of the outfit they were wearing when their assault happened.

“The first time I was wearing sweats and a t-shirt, the second time I was wearing a cheer uniform, he ripped the buttons, and I had to get it altered afterwards,” wrote one victim.

The Noah Project says they not only want to spread awareness, but also to help victims.

“Mental health is very important in healing from sexual assault,” said Marissa Sullivan, family therapist for Noah Project.

Sullivan says that they want to help victims find healing.

“There’s so much blame, shame and guilt that surrounds sexual assault, and that causes people to feel like they have to live in secrecy,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan says all their services are free and confidential.

“Could you imagine that happening to you in this outfit, then having to have the outfit repaired and continuing to wear it?” said Morrison.

Morrison encourages everyone to wear teal, the color for sexual assault awareness month, on April 6 and post a picture tagging Noah Project. You may even win a prize.

The exhibit will be taking place all April long, and if you or your business would like to host this traveling exhibit, or if you are needing help, call Noah Project.