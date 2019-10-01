Noah Project marks beginning of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Noah Project marked the beginning of Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Tuesday by hanging up a banner.

“The Abilene Police Department will respond to at least 160 domestic violence calls every single month,” says Dan Cox, Noah Project Executive Director. “Noah Project will see right at 1,000 unique individuals each year.”

A new wing is under construction at the Noah Project, allowing safe shelter for up to 32 victims.

The organization will be raising awareness throughout the month with a candlelight vigil and a special dinner.