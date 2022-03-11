ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s been two years since March 11, 2020, when the world officially recognized COVID-19 as a global pandemic. It’s a day like many others in this decade that is forever burned into our memories.

“It was basically like stopping everything that you’re doing and learning, and learning a brand new job,” says Director of the Abilene-Taylor county Public Health District Annette Lerma.

Lerma recalls early 2020 as a time of uncertainty and widespread fear of the unknown — a time when she and her fellow healthcare workers had to step into a much more public role.

“I think the community was looking to us for answers and we didn’t feel like we had answers,” Lerma says.

Since 2013, community member Jennifer Harmel has owned and operated A People Party Productions, a promotional and event planning business that in 2019 relied heavily on in person pop-up events.

“Nobody really had a rule book for what to do. I really wanted somebody to tell me like what do I do? So it was really good that we had a strong presence on social media, because when COVID hit, we were able to stay connected to people in that way,” says Harmel.

The social media angle worked so well for her, in fact, that Harmel is looking forward to the opening of her second brick-and-mortar location in April. Even so, not every business was able to rely so heavily on an online presence.

“We were only open when we could get two people here to open the doors,” says Mezamiz Coffee Owner Melinda Roberson.

Staffing shortages and a limit on in-person gatherings hit Roberson’s coffee shop pretty hard. When she took the business over just months after the pandemic was recognized, she was hopeful for the future.

“You know, in August 2020, we were hoping the worst was over,” Roberson says.

Though she says they were able to make it through thanks to the support of the community.

“I was worried, but people were very understanding,” says Roberson.

Now that months have turned into years, Roberson says the pandemic has changed he way she prepares for the unexpected.

“Just as soon as you get rolling and get going, then something else comes. It seems like people are kind of tired of it now and just going on, but you know, I mean, another strain could pop up. That will send ’em back,” says Robertson.

While we may see a glimmer of hope on the horizon, the fight is far from over, but Lerma says she hopes the worst is behind us.

“Hopefully we’ve crossed that critical threshold where we don’t get to that point again. I guess time will tell,” Lerma says.