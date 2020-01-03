Nolan Co. man arrested after 3-hour pursuit

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Nolan County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) arrested a man after an hours-long pursuit Thursday morning.

According to a news release from NCSO, 33-year-old Edward Van Weldy was arrested for a parole violation and evading arrest after the incident.

NCSO says they received a call just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday from a resident on County Road 126 about a suspicious man who was knocking on their door asking to buy some bottled water. He was given water and directions to Interstate 20.

The man, later identified as Weldy, was given a ride to the I-20 Rest Stop, where he was approached by an NCSO deputy. Weldy was evasive with the deputy and appeared to be providing false information. Another deputy arrived and recognized him, NCSO says.

After deputies discovered the warrant for Weldy’s arrest, he ran away into a heavily-wooded area south of I-20.

Other agencies joined in the pursuit, which lasted almost three hours, and ended with Weldy being taken into custody at 11:35 a.m.